Statesville’s Luke Johnson recently received the Agribusiness Student of the Year Award from the University of Mount Olive.
Johnson is a senior agribusiness major. This award is given to an outstanding agribusiness senior having a minimum of 92 semester hours and a GPA of 3.0 or better with resume capturing leadership qualities, community contributions, and other interests, according to a news release from the university.
“In addition to being a good student, Luke brings a lot of personal experience into class discussions and is inquisitive when learning new topics,” one professor said.
Johnson is Chair of the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, and a member of the Animal Science Club. He was raised on a dairy farm in Iredell County and looks forward to taking his education and experiences from UMO back home to his family’s farm.
The University of Mount Olive is a private institution that has education service centers in Mount Olive, New Bern, Wilmington, Seymour Johnson Air Forces Base, Research Triangle Park, Washington, and Jacksonville.
