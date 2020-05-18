A number of students recently graduated or earned recognition from various colleges and universities.
College graduates
Treylyn Pernell Glover of Statesville graduated from Mars Hill University in Mars Hill with a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation and sport management. A 2 p.m. Oct. 4 graduation ceremony is anticipated depending on public health conditions at that time.
Allison Lorain Van Voorhies of Troutman has graduated with honors from Guilford College in Greensboro where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She majored in psychology and minored in criminal justice. She is a 2016 graduate of Lake Norman High School in Mooresville and is the daughter of John and Brenda Van Voorhies. A commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.
Sydney Hannigan of Mooresville has graduated from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga., during the spring 2020 semester with a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from the university’s Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions.
Kaylyn Fulton of Mooresville has graduated from Dixie State University in St. George, Utah during the spring 2020 semester with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Michael Francesco Stiles of Mooresville has graduated from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. during a May 9 virtual celebration. A general business major, Stiles graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in the School of Business Administration.
Graham Jones of Mooresville graduated from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla. during a virtual ceremony on April 30. He majored in biochemistry and graduated with university honors receiving an honors medallion.
Michael Foss and Carly Vaccaro, both of Mooresville, have graduated from The University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. during a May 9 virtual ceremony. Michael graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in finance, and Carly graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in psychology.
Six Iredell County students have earned degrees from Western Governors University’s online university. Students and their degrees include: from Statesville, Melanie Robinson, Bachelor of Science, business — healthcare management degree; Frances Stroud, Bachelor of Science, nursing degree; and Medina Wilson, MBA, healthcare management degree; from Mooresville, Hugh Brown II, a Master of Business administration degree; and Tiffany Bruce, Bachelor of Science, business management degree; from Troutman, Samantha Lemings, Bachelor of Science, nursing degree.
Student awards
Jordan DeShawn McCray of Statesville was honored with an academic Achievement in Business Award at Greensboro College for the 2019-20 school year.
Luke Johnson of Statesville, a senior agri-business major, recently received the Agribusiness Student of the Year Award from the University of Mount Olive. The award is presented to an outstanding senior with a GPA of 3.0 or better with leadership qualities, community contributions and other interests.
Musical performance
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual musical extravaganza, Makin’ Music 43, did not take the stage. However, the show’s producer decided to live stream a run through performance to share with Freed-Hardeman University students, alumni and friends. Emilee Speer, a biology major from Statesville, was involved in the show which drew nearly 12,000 viewers to this online production.
Honor society
Thirteen Iredell County students were recently initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, the nation’s oldest honor society for all academic disciplines. Two from Statesville are William Stramecky, a student at North Carolina State University and Tami Wooten, a student at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Eleven from Mooresville are Alexis Hollingshead, Kelly Kistler and Amy Estridge, all students at East Carolina University; Grace Grenga, a student at Queens University of Charlotte; and Jordan Byers, Nickcoy Findlater, Brittany Nichols, Hannah Powell, Elizabeth DeLoach, David Fink and Taylor Strauss, all students at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
