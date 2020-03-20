Mitchell Community College is shifting to online classes in reaction to the ongoing coronavirus threat.
The administration of the college continues to work with local and state health officials to monitor the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation, a news release states.
“Our number one priority is always the safety and health of our students and employees,” it states.
Beginning Monday, classes will be offered online until further notice. Not all classes will be available online, so “traditional/seated Continuing Education and workforce programs” are suspended until further notice.
Limited exceptions to the suspension of face-to-face instruction include critical state and local response programs such as:
» Law enforcement/Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET)
» Fire training
» EMS/Paramedic
» Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)
» Registered Nursing (RN)
Students in the above programs should connect with their instructors and/or program coordinators regarding coursework, the release states.
“Mitchell administration will continue to work with the North Carolina Community College System Office to determine how classes that are unable to transition or fully-transition online instruction will be conducted,” the release states.
All students are advised to check their Mitchell email for additional information. An updated plan will be announced on or before Friday, March 27.
All student services departments will remain open March 23-29 and support services will be available in-person and virtually based on individual student needs. Students are encouraged to call ahead before visiting the campus.
Also beginning Monday, the Huskins Library, the Mooresville Campus Library and Mitchell computer labs will be closed until further notice. Mitchell Bookstore’s limited hours will be posted online.
Student support questions should be directed to studentsupport@mitchellcc.edu or (704) 878-3203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.