Mitchell Community College administration continues to work with local and state health officials to monitor the current coronavirus situation. To that end, the college has postponed Spring Commencement.
“Our number one priority is always the safety and health of our students and employees,” the college states in a news release. All college events are cancelled until further notice.
College administration is working to make alternate plans for the commencement ceremony “to celebrate our students’ successes and will share details including dates, formats, etc. as plans are solidified,” the release states.
