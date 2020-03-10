Mitchell Community College’s health science building is 99% complete, officials said.
“The college anticipates taking occupancy in April 2020 after state inspections,” Megan Suber, director of marketing and communications, said of the $11.7 million facility. “The building will be operational for the fall 2020 semester.”
Remaining work to be done includes testing of alarm, sprinkler and other related systems, as well as exterior landscaping and grading, Suber stated.
She said medical simulation equipment has been ordered and should be installed by May 2020, with additional furniture to be added in the summer.
The 40,000-square-foot building will house labs and classrooms for nursing, paramedic and other health science students and expand the number of students MCC can accept into its nursing program from 80 to 100.
