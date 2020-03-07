Mitchell Community College will hold a job fair to recruit qualified, part-time faculty members and provide an opportunity for job seekers to meet with Mitchell’s hiring managers. The job fair will be held March 24 from 4-7 p.m. at Mitchell’s Continuing Education Gymnasium in Statesville, 701 W. Front St.
Mitchell is seeking part-time faculty from various educational backgrounds and experience for future vacancies with the college.
“Mitchell is a great place to teach, so we invite local educators to put their knowledge and experience to work and explore our offerings. Our goal for this event is to meet local educators — active and retired- who are interested in teaching in higher education,” stated Denise Barnhardt, director of human resources at Mitchell, in a news release. “This job fair allows Mitchell hiring managers to speak with applicants and discuss qualifications and potential vacancies. These rewarding positions offer flexible schedules (day, evening and weekends) and convenient locations with classes offered at Mitchell’s two campuses in Statesville and Mooresville, as well as online.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring transcripts and résumés.
Credential requirements for faculty teaching positions in a variety of courses are as follows:
» Transfer courses: A master’s degree and 18 graduate hours in discipline related to course work being taught.
» Non-transfer courses: The minimum academic degree for faculty teaching in professional, occupational and technical areas must be at the same level at which the faculty member is teaching. A typical combination is a bachelor’s degree with appropriate work experience.
» Diploma/certificate programs (classes including welding, HVAC, trades, information technology, etc.): Requires some college and specialized training with emphasis on competence through work experience.
» Developmental education: Bachelor’s degree in secondary math and secondary English with teaching experience.
» Continuing education: Qualifications may require some college or specialized training, but with emphasis on competence through experience. Positions are available in health care, manufacturing, business, professional development and personal enrichment.
Those who meet the above requirements can complete an online application at mitchellcc.edu/employment-opportunities and attend the job fair to learn more about part-time faculty positions. For more information about the job fair, contact Darlene Tucker at (704) 878-4341 or dtucker@mitchellcc.edu.
