A few years ago, when the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was hosting its first teen academy, I walked into a classroom at the old Ebenezer Elementary School.
It brought back lots of memories — sitting in that classroom in the sixth grade in the spring with the windows open to catch a breeze, looking outside to where we’d play baseball during recess and the six years that I shared with most of my classmates.
I spent my first six years of school at Ebenezer. The same kids I started school with were, with a few exceptions, in my class when we finished and headed off to East Iredell (then) Junior High.
During the six years we were at Ebenezer, we forged close friendships and close bonds. We ate lunch together every day, played out under the big trees out front during recess and walked the hardwood floors together to go to the library, which doubled as the cafeteria.
The auditorium, where we’d go to hear Miss Joy play the accordion and read Bible verses to us, was also the same place we played basketball or dodgeball or whatever games we dreamed up when it was raining or too cold to go outside.
If weather permitted, which it did most of the time, we played dodgeball in the parking lot in front of the school or drifted down behind the school to the basketball court. The baseball field was right outside what we considered the upper classes — fourth, fifth and sixth grade classrooms.
It was when I was in those upper classrooms that an addition was built onto the school, adding classrooms and a stand-alone library. As fifth graders our classes were held in the brand-new classrooms.
It was after moving into that classroom that I learned to love baseball, even though we were no longer able to look out on the diamond during classes. In the fall, a black-and-white television was brought into the classroom and we watched the World Series with the Baltimore Orioles playing the Cincinnati Reds. For those of you who don’t remember, the World Series was played in the afternoon, the last year that happened.
I’m still an Orioles fan to this day.
As someone who loves to read to this day, the new library with its new books was a dream come true.
It’s not just nostalgia and the sale of my first school that makes me look back on those days with a sense of joy. I learned a lot more than reading, writing and math at Ebenezer. I remember teachers that made an impact on my life, such as Wilma Shoemaker, who taught there many years
and influenced many other children to love learning. It was also the place I made friends that lasted throughout my high school years.
When the school is sold and either renovated or demolished, it will be more than a building that is no longer what it once was.
It will be the loss of a school that gave thousands of children memories and a positive experience that would carry then throughout their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.