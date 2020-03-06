Iredell-Statesville Schools has announced a partnership with Purposity, an app connecting users with one-on-one needs, to their community. The partnership aims to fulfill the essential needs of the families in the I-SS.
School officials offered this description of the app.
If you knew a kid down the street who had a simple need — say she needed sneakers for school — chances are you’d help, right? But it’s hard to know the needs of real people in your community because there’s never been a way to connect people who could really use help with people who want to offer it.
Enter a new app: Purposity. Its name comes from purpose, generosity, and it’s designed to connect the individual needs of people near you with neighbors like you.
“We live in an age when we can make a doctor’s appointment right from our phones,” said founder Blake Canterbury, “but we have no way of knowing if the family down the street has food on its table or if their children have shoes on their feet.” Purposity, he said, looks to bridge that gap locally.
He said the vision of Purposity is to inspire people to live generously by connecting people doing good in the same way Facebook connects people to friends and Google connects people to information.
Dr. Boen Nutting, director of communications and development for the I-SS, is excited to launch Purposity across Iredell County. “Every day we are aware of a variety of student needs across Iredell
County. Purposity is a quick and easy way for us to collectively take care of our most precious resource –– our children.”
Dubbed Your Tool for Good, the Purposity app sends a weekly notification to users with a need in their area.
With just a few clicks, people can satisfy needs ranging from shoes and jackets for a local student to small household items for a family who lost their home in a fire. The app also features user profiles that track donors’ giving, allowing them to see their impact.
“We wanted to create a way for communities to connect and unite in a meaningful way,” Canterbury said. “Our belief is that if you knew your neighbor needed help, you’d help.”
Those who sign up receive an alert with a link to a story of a person in need and can then choose to meet that need on their phone.
The requested item is in the hands of the organization in a few days. It takes one notification, under a minute, and a few clicks to make a difference for a fellow community member.
To download the app, visit the App Store or Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.