At the regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Education Monday, the board approved the naming of two assistant principals in the Iredell-Statesville Schools.
Jennifer Ribbeck has been named as the assistant principal of East Iredell Elementary School and Seth Warren will serve as an assistant principal at West Iredell High School and Northview School. Both Ribbeck and Warren will assume their responsibilities effective in July.
Ribbeck has six years of teaching experience in the elementary classroom and 12 years of experience as an instructional facilitator. Most recently, she has served Third Creek Elementary School in Statesville. She has an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education from the University of Charleston and recently completed her masters degree in Educational Administration at UNC-Charlotte.
Warren has accepted the role of assistant principal for West Iredell High School and Northview School. Warren will split his time between the two campuses. Warren is new to Iredell-Statesville Schools, having served previously as a high school history teacher. He comes to I-SS from Athens Drive Magnet High School for Medical Sciences and Global Health Initiatives in Raleigh. He has an undergraduate degree in secondary education from Penn State Harrisburg. He will receive his masters degree in Educational Administration from Queens University of Charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.