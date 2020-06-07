North Iredell High School Future Farmers of America students competed Tuesday at the North Carolina FFA Career Development Events.
NIHS brought home a first place ribbon in the areas of Business Management Career Development, and a 3rd place ribbon in Horse Evaluation Career Development. Team members for Business Management were Zack Cartner, Davis Brown, Laurel Gray and Courtney Elledge.
The Farm and Agribusiness Management Career Development Event provides competition that fosters information assimilation, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills necessary to successfully manage a farm or pursue farm business management careers. Through participation in this event, students will be able to analyze farm business management information, while applying economic principles and concepts. Working individually and cooperatively, students evaluate farm business management decisions for effective farm returns.
In the Horse Evaluation Career Development Event, team members were Natalie Tucker, Abby Martin, Laurel Gray and Courtney Elledge. The team was coached by Taylor Jenkins with Iredell County Cooperative Extension and the FFA advisors.
The purpose of the Horse Evaluation Career Development Event is to stimulate students’ interest in equine selection, management and production. This career development event also provides recognition for those who have demonstrated outstanding achievement as a result of instruction in equine science. Skills such as selection and management of horses, communicating industry terminology effectively, in addition to evaluating and justifying decisions are attained through participation in this event.
