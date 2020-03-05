To encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy choices available for school breakfast, Iredell-Statesville Schools is celebrating National School Breakfast Week through Friday.
Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for many families to find time for a healthy breakfast. However, U.S. Department of Agriculture data show that more and more students are starting their day with a nutritious breakfast in their school cafeterias, according to a news release. The USDA School Breakfast Program currently serves more than 14 million students every day.
According to the release, studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:
» Reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math;
» Score higher on standardized tests;
» Have better concentration and memory;
» Be more alert;
» Maintain a healthy weight.
The National School Breakfast Week campaign theme “Out of This World” reminds the entire school community that school breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day for students.
School nutrition professionals and students across the district are celebrating with special menus and cafeteria events.
“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students get the best education they can,” said Tina Wilson, I-SS director of child nutrition. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the healthy choices we offer.”
The district serves more than 5,200 breakfast meals daily through the federally funded School Breakfast Program.
School nutrition professionals in I-SS prepare breakfast and lunches every day that meet federal nutrition standards — limiting fat, calories and sodium — while encouraging students to choose from the fruits, vegetables and whole grains offered with school meals.
The “Out of This World” campaign is made possible by the School Nutrition Association and Kellogg’s.
Parents and students can follow the events on Facebook.com/TrayTalk using the hashtag #NSBW20.
For more information about Iredell-Statesville meals, visit https://www.issnc.org/departments/school-nutrition.
