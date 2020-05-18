Students and families from Coddle Creek Elementary gathered on Friday, May 8, for an impromptu teacher appreciation parade. Teachers enjoyed lunch together while social distancing, and got to see students as they drove through the car rider line.
PHOTOS: Coddle Creek families host appreciation parade
