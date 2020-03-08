With the passage of the 2020 school bonds, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Mooresville Graded School District and Mitchell Community College are taking steps to initiate the projects that the bonds are funding.
The bonds are set to fund a new high school in southern Iredell County for I-SS, a new middle school for MGSD, and a public safety training facility along with a 600-by-600-foot driving pad for Mitchell.
Iredell County Commission Chairman James Mallory said the county would start the process of marketing the bonds once the school systems had identified property for the schools to be built and approved design plans.
Mallory said that he suspected the construction for the schools would be done in phases, much like the projects for the 2014 school bonds.
He said the tax increase for the bond would go into effect for the next fiscal year starting July 1. Property taxes for that fiscal year would be due in January 2021.
Property taxes are projected to increase by $10 on a home valued at $100,000.
Tanae McLean, chief communication officer for MGSD, said the school system was in the process of receiving requests for qualifications for the middle school project.
She said MGSD would start interviews March 19 and 20 to select the construction manager and architect for the new middle school. She said it would like to start the middle school project this fall. MGSD will be more specific with dates after the design teams are hired.
The goal is for the terms of the project to be agreed to by the MGSD Board of Education at the April 14 board meeting.
Boen Nutting, director of communications and development at I-SS, said the initial process for the new high school will include securing an architect and a contractor.
She said that as I-SS works through that process, it will be holding focus groups to make a decision on the location of the new school.
I-SS currently owns two pieces of land that are feasible for a new high school. One piece of land is approximately 100 acres off Parkertown Road. The other piece of land is approximately 85 acres off Overcash Road.
Nutting said the school district will begin a process to receive input from stakeholders across the county before making a final decision on the high school site. Once I-SS decides on a location, it will then begin discussion of design.
She said that I-SS is grateful to the Iredell County residents for passing the referendum and that the school system will keep the public informed on the ongoing process.
“We realize that the clock is ticking, and residents want to know when the building process will begin,” Nutting said. “We will keep the public informed each step of the way. Our goal is to build a high school that meets the needs of our community for many, many years to come.”
Megan Suber, director of marketing and communications at Mitchell Community College, said the first phase of the public safety training facility project will include a 600-by-600-foot tactical driving pad, instructional classroom space and equipment storage.
She said these are the most immediate needs the college plans to address. She said the facility will most likely be a phased project, with additional components being added in the future.
