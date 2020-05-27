Scotts Elementary School held a socially-distanced fifth grade graduation on the ball field behind the school Tuesday night.
Families drove on the field before the ceremony and assembled in organized lines. Families either watched from their cars or gathered separately six feet apart in squares drawn on the field to comply with social distancing restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted students to have a memory of this year,” said Scotts Elementary principal LeAnne Hall. “We’re bringing closure for students.”
One of the students graduating was Josh Bowman. His mother, Cindi Bowman, said she appreciated Scotts Elementary organizing the graduation.
“It means a lot,” Cindi Bowman said. “They’re trying to make a special moment.”
The ceremony consisted of a special message to students from Hall, a video presentation of pictures throughout the school year on a projector and acknowledgements of graduation from fifth-grade teachers.
One of those teachers was Brian Fernandez, who spent most of Tuesday preparing and organizing the ceremony.
“This fifth grade was an amazing group,” Fernandez said. “We wanted them to have a special night.”
Two other teachers announced their graduating
fifth-grade class: Carol Holt and Lauren Johnson.
In her message to students, Hall encouraged
them to carry what they learned at Scotts Elementary through the rest of their lives.
“So as you begin to think about your future lives, and as you begin to look away from our little cozy country school out into the big world, I want to give you some words to remember and carry with you always,” Hall said.
“Be strong, but also be gentle. Be wise, but also be kind.
“Have courage, but also have self-control. Be a voice for others, but also be good listeners. And receive love from the right places and the right people, and then give it back to others each and every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.