North Carolina Sen. Vickie Sawyer is a proponent of Iredell-Statesville Schools and Mooresville Graded School District having local control of yearly calendars.
“We are such a diverse state,” Sawyer said in an interview with the Statesville Record & Landmark. “It is so difficult to implement a rule that is right for every part of the state.”
She said there is a difference between Iredell County, the beach and the mountains and that each community should have control over its own school calendars.
Currently, the General Assembly in Raleigh controls the parameters for public school calendars, Sawyer said.
Due to the coronavirus, the General Assembly is requiring that schools start on Aug. 17, Sawyer said.
MGSD proposed a calendar with these parameters on Wednesday. The proposed calendar, if finalized, would remove fall break, though exams would be held in time before winter break.
This is because MGSD would have started on Aug. 8 without the state parameters.
Sawyer said that without fall break and families traveling, local economies that depend on tourism could be negatively affected.
The General Assembly is also requiring five days of remote learning. Sawyer said these days could potentially take place around when fall break normally would have taken place.
Sawyer said she has prepared legislation to present to the General Assembly that would give local control to I-SS and MGSD, but she said this may no longer be necessary as she said that I-SS and MGSD seem to be happy with their current calendars.
Sawyer praised the schools for their work in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really lucky to have two top-notch school systems in Iredell County,” Sawyer said.
