Alexander and Iredell counties aligned on two of the three judges’ seats in primary election voting Tuesday.
The third seat, however, was split between the two counties and ended up with the candidates separated by less than 400 votes, according to results that are complete but not official until a canvass is completed by the Board of Elections.
In the North Carolina Superior Court Judge District 22A Seat 2 Republican primary, Will Long unseated Lynn Gullett. Compiling the votes from Alexander and Iredell counties, Long won Iredell and had a total of 13,433 votes. Gullet won Alexander and had a total of 13,067 votes.
Iredell County Elections Board Director Becky Galliher said the nomination will go to Long.
Long said in a phone interview Wednesday he was overwhelmed by the amount of support he received and was excited about the opportunity to serve.
“I think people saw me as a genuine person and a person who’s genuinely interested in serving the county,” he said.
In the North Carolina District Court Judge 22A Seat 2 Republican primary, Rob Young won over Susan Ervin. Young tallied 13,964 votes while Ervin had 10,917.
Young had run for a District Court seat in 2018 and was the third-leading vote-getter in Iredell County in that race.
He said Wednesday afternoon he’s still grappling with Tuesday’s results.
“I’m still having a hard realizing the election result came out the way it did,” he said of his victory. “I’m in a state of shock and I’m humbled.”
He added he was thankful for his hardworking campaign staff and those who supported him all the way through to the election.
In the North Carolina District Court Judge 22A Seat 6 Republican primary, Bryan A. Corbett won over Adam Hilton and Daryl G. Davidson Sr. Corbett had 11,897 votes compared to 7,554 for Hilton and 5,782 for Davidson.
