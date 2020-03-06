Statesville’s Fifth Street Ministries celebrated 30 years of helping those in need Thursday evening.
The nonprofit’s co-founder Gary West addressed a packed room at the Statesville Civic Center and reminisced on the early days of the organization. The group gathered to recognize the organization dedicated to meeting the needs of the homeless and those suffering from hunger, violence and addiction.
“It was my joy 30 years ago … to step on the campus of Fifth Street as new staff members,” he said of the Statesville location.
Gary and Patti West originally opened Diakonos in Burnsville in 1988 to provide food and shelter to people fleeing domestic abuse, the organization’s website indicates.
The word Diakonos is the Greek term for “one who serves” or “one who provides the basic necessities of life.”
After a prayer led by a Fifth Street cook and housing recipient, Patti West took the stage saying that part of her job is seeing what’s unseen by most of the world. She talked about how most people view Fifth Street Ministries as a place to grab a meal and sleep. It offers way more than that with programs like financial counseling, access to medical care, free clothing, housing for veterans and a place for women and children fleeing abuse in My Sister’s House, she said.
“We fight against stereotypes,” she said dispelling the notion people in need of Fifth Street Ministries are lazy. “Nobody wants to be homeless as much as they want to be a drug addict or have a mental illness.
“(Behind every person that comes in), there is an amazing human being who has a story that may be very similar to mine, or maybe has a story that sounds like a nightmare to someone else. But until we take the time to listen, and stop judging, we’ll never know.” she said.
Brantley Grier, a case manager for the organization, shared his experience of coming from a well-off family, going to college on a basketball scholarship, getting a well-paying job and still ending up homeless. He found his passion working the homeless population of Greensboro and eventually came to work in Statesville.
Dwain Edwards, another recipient of Fifth Street’s services, said he wasn’t sure where he’d be without the non-profit’s services, and that he always appreciated the kindness that staff had shown him.
What perhaps best captured the mood of the night was when speaker Bill Long quoted now deceased Statesville philanthropist Arnold Nunnery.
“There’s no greater unmet need in our communities than homelessness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.