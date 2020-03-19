EDITOR’S NOTE: The R&L is working on All-County for the winter sports season and anticipates releasing that information over the course of the next 10 days.
She led Lake Norman’s girls basketball team to its best start in program history.
Under her direction, the Wildcats overcame a gigantic setback to qualify for the state playoffs and won their first playoff game in 10 years.
For her efforts, McKenzie Graham was named the R&L County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
“Starting 2-0 and then 3-0 and then 4-0, beating Mallard Creek and riding that wave all the way to an 11-0 start, that kind of just gets the girls super motivated,” Graham said.
The Wildcats also captured the Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame Holiday Classic championship in December behind the incredible play of senior standout Lauren Sullivan. The Wingate signee earned tournament MVP after scoring 20 points, grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out seven assists and making five steals in the title-clinching 70-47 victory over Langtree Charter.
Lake Norman was 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the challenging I-Meck Conference coming out of the Christmas break.
But in the first game back, a 73-47 win Jan. 3 at South Iredell, Sullivan injured a knee. Soon thereafter, she learned her season—her stellar Lake Norman career, for that matter—was over. It was an ACL and meniscus tear.
“The girls were devastated as were all of us coaches,” Graham said. “It’s hard for anyone to go through, especially Lauren. She’s the player putting up all those numbers and the hardest worker on our team. She’s just one of those kids that does everything right.”
Sullivan received three of a possible eight first-place votes for I-Meck Conference player of the year, according to Graham. This despite missing 10 league games due to the injury.
The Wildcats lost Sullivan’s 19.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.9 steals per game. But they gained an added basketball mind on the sideline.
“She kind of transformed into a coaching role,” Graham said. “I think that really helped the girls out. Because she was there saying ‘Guys, we’re still good. We’re going to be all right.’”
Lake Norman lost four of its next five games but still managed to hold it together to salvage a share of fourth place in the I-Meck and earn a playoff bid. By the way, the I-Meck co-champions, Mallard Creek and Vance, played each other in the 4A West region final, with Vance winning and advancing to the state championship.
The Wildcats lost the second meeting with Mallard Creek and twice to Vance by an average of 16 points—fewer than Sullivan’s scoring average. And she missed both of the games with Vance.
“One time (against Vance) we got it down to five. I think there were 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter and we were down five after coming back from 25 down,” Graham said. “It wasn’t like they were playing their bench or anything. They were still playing their solid players. We knew we could hang with those teams. Them being in the region final, we knew that could have been us. That was the hardest part.”
The Wildcats defeated West Forsyth in the first round of the 4A state playoffs before falling to Kernersville Glenn is round two.
The Wildcats return a talented group of underclassmen from that 16-10 team.
“We accomplished a lot of cool stuff this year,” Graham said. “Best start in program history. Holiday tournament champion. Lauren being the MVP was obviously something that was super special as well. Beating Mallard Creek. Winning a playoff game for the first time in 10 years. That was special as well. Last year we made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. And then to win a playoff game this year. We’re definitely on that incline.”
