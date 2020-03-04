MOORESVILLE—The start to the 2020 season left a little to be desired Tuesday night for the reigning 4A state champion Mooresville Blue Devils.
Three Alexander Central pitchers combined to shut down the Blue Devils’ bats in a 5-1 victory for the Cougars. Mooresville managed just one hit.
Bryson Hammer worked three innings on the hill for the win. He held Mooresville hitless and scoreless while striking out five. Maddox Kerley pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and earned the save. He also didn’t surrender a hit or a run. Kerley struck out four.
The Cougars plated one run in the top of the first and never trailed. They added two in the fifth. Mooresville got one of those back in the bottom half of the inning, but Alexander Central tacked on two more runs in the seventh.
Kade Smith tripled and drove in two runs. Kerley recorded two hits and an RBI. Easton Rhoney and Jacob Bebber each had a hit, and Bebber drove in one run.
Ian Bingham produced the Blue Devils’ lone hit. Alex Coleman drove in their only run in the fifth.
Nick Merriman was saddled with the pitching loss. Merriman, the winning pitcher in Game 2 of the state championship, allowed one run on two hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three.
Merriman is one of the few returning starters from the team that went 24-9 and swept Corinth Holders in the 4A state finals series in Greensboro last spring.
