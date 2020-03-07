Led by impressive pitching performances from Jovany Mendez in game 1 and Caleb Adams in game 2, West Iredell coasted to a doubleheader sweep of Statesville Friday night, 14-2 and 16-4.
The Warriors came out of the gates hot in game 1, scoring eight runs in the first inning to jump out to an 8-0 lead. From there Mendez cruised, scattering three hits over four scoreless innings.
West Iredell head coach Wesley Beckham said he was proud of his team’s performance Friday night. The win in game one of the doubleheader was Beckham’s first win as head coach of the Warriors.
“I know our boys worked hard and it’s a long time coming, so I’m glad to get one,” Beckham said.
It was more of the same in game two of the doubleheader. West Iredell scored one in the first and seven in the second to take control.
Caleb Adams threw four innings of no-hit ball, striking out six, but was pulled when he walked the bases loaded in the fifth inning.
Statesville scored four runs in the fifth off of walks but was unable to do any more damage.
West Iredell heads straight into Northwestern Foothills Conference play this week, hosting Patton on Tuesday and Bunker Hill on Friday.
Beckham said he hopes his team can build off Friday’s sweep.
“We played South Iredell on Monday and we had opportunities but didn’t cash in, so it was good to see them cash in on things tonight,” Beckham said.
