Thad Wells isn’t nervous about replacing a coaching legend. He has done it before.
“It is different for sure in terms of going to your hometown, but at least I have been around that before,” said Wells, who was appointed the new football coach at Virginia’s Richlands High School on Thursday.
Wells replaced 40-year veteran Dave Crist at Blacksburg in 2015. He led the Bruins to the VHSL Class 3 state championship the next season. Wells will now take over at Richlands for Greg Mance, who spent the last 23 years molding the Blue Tornado into one of the most successful programs in Virginia.
“I think that old thought of replacing a legend is just a created fear in people to keep them away from things they may desire in life,” said Wells, a 2005 Richlands graduate, who served as Mance’s quarterback during the Tornado’s 11-2 season in ’04. “Coach Mance will forever be a legend in Richlands. I played for him and I know exactly the amount of effort that he put into that program along with the other coaches.”
Wells left Mooresville to take the reins at his alma mater. He spent two seasons leading the Blue Devils in arguably the toughest conference in North Carolina. They were 16-10 under his direction.
Wells’ wife Rachel is also a native of Richlands. They have three children, ages 5, 3 and 1. Their parents and grandparents also still live in Richlands.
“This is a desire thing in the sense of being a part of a community that raised me and my wife…,” Wells said. “Just the ability to come home and raise our children with our family and to be part of a community that helped develop me, we are just coming home to serve the community.”
“You can never blame a guy for going home,” Mooresville athletic director Hoppy Hopkins said.
The Blue Devils have not named Wells’ successor. Hopkins said the job vacancy would be posted Monday.
Football has long been king in Southwest Virginia and that definitely holds true to Richlands. Wells knows there will be plenty of expectations for the Blue Tornado.
Wells takes over a program that recorded 205 victories under Mance, including 12 Southwest District crowns, eight regional titles and the Blue Tornado has played in five state championship games, winning it all in 2006.
Wells played two years at Emory & Henry before getting degrees from Radford and Liberty. He spent four years as an assistant coach, three under Mance and one more at Virginia High before getting his first head coaching position at Colleton Prep in South Carolina in 2014.
He stayed one year before spending the next three at Blacksburg, taking the 2016 team to the Class 3 state title after starting the season with a 2-4 mark. Mooresville was the next stop.
Then came word that Mance had stepped down to accept a coaching position in South Carolina.
Wells isn’t sure when a move will happen. He still has teaching duties in North Carolina, currently teaching online classes due to the coronavirus. He plans to meet with Richlands staff members and players virtually through technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.