Revenue was a topic covered during Friday’s teleconference with N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker.
The NCHSAA suspended athletics across the state beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday and lasting through at least April 6 due to concerns over COVID-19.
No games means no fans. That means no tickets are being bought. No tickets means no money at the gate or concession stand.
Tucker was asked if NCHSAA endowment funds would be utilized to counter any shortfalls.
“At the same time the high schools are not having contests they’re not spending any money,” she said. “They’re not spending money for the bus to take (teams) to and from contests. They’re not having to pay officials et cetera.
“We also do give monies in the summertime to our member schools,” Tucker added. “We have a formula that has been put in place by our board of directors. So every school in the membership always gets a check in late July, early August. That will still be the case. We would hope whatever those funds are at that time that they will be used to help offset any deficit that may be brought about by the lack of income from playing some games, et cetera.”
AP All-State nominating process put on hold
In light of the NCHSAA basketball state championship games being postponed for the time being, the Associated Press’ North Carolina bureau announced it would suspend nominations for All-State basketball until it knew for sure whether the title games would be played or canceled.
The state championship matchups are as follows:
1A girls: Weldon (27-1) vs. Murphy (30-0)
1A boys: Henderson Collegiate (26-10) vs. Winston-Salem Prep (22-8)
2A girls: Farmville Central (25-3) vs. Newton-Conover (29-2)
2A boys: Farmville Central (29-2) vs. Shelby (26-3)
3A girls: E.E. Smith (31-1) vs. Southeast Guilford (30-1)
3A boys: Westover (30-0) vs. Freedom (29-1)
4A girls: Southeast Raleigh (27-1) vs. Zebulon B. Vance (26-5)
4A boys: Lumberton (26-5) vs. North Mecklenburg (30-1)
AC wins a pair against Watauga
Alexander Central downed Watauga in baseball and softball on Friday, hours before the NCHSAA suspended all athletics due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Cougars softball team breezed to a 13-3 victory. Kara Hinkle earned the pitching win. She allowed only three hits and one earned run over five innings. Faith Carrigan went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Chesney Stikeleather finished 3 for 3 with a triple, and Gracie Rhoney and Alea Seagle each supplied two RBIs.
On the baseball diamond, the Cougars emerged a 4-2 winner against the Pioneers. Maddox Kerley picked up the win on the mound. He worked all seven innings, limiting Watauga to a pair of earned runs on four hits and three walks. Kerley struck out 10.
Easton Rhoney led the Cougars at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Mason Chapman-Mays drove in two runs.
