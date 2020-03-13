West Iredell and visiting North Iredell each scored one first-half goal Thursday night and their nonconference meeting ended in a 1-1 tie.
The Raiders struck first when Michaela Joyce scored assisted by Maris Chase after a great through ball in the sixth minute.
Twelve minutes later the Warriors responded. Nicole Rhyne found Kendall Brown behind the North Iredell defense for the equalizing goal.
North Iredell narrowly missed another chance wide right after getting behind the Warrior defense. Chase scored minutes before the half but the goal was disallowed due to an offside call.
With seconds remaining in the first half, Brown again found herself in shooting range. The sophomore hit the ball off the left post as time expired in the half.
Neither team created many chances in the second half either. The Raiders had another goal called back with a player in an offside position. Brown was unable to cash in on an empty net, pushing the ball past a charging North Iredell keeper but wide left of the goal.
Lindsay Fox recorded two saves in goal for North Iredell (0-4-1). Kendall Pendergrass registered three saves for the Warriors (2-1-1).
West Iredell was scheduled to host South Caldwell on Friday but that game was cancelled. Athletic director Mickey Jordan noted in an email to the R&L that South Caldwell did not want to travel.
The rest of the spring sports season is up in the air at this point for high school teams throughout the state.
Due to the threat from COVID-19, the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors moved Thursday to suspend interscholastic athletics beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday through at least April 6. This includes all workouts, skill development, practices and contests.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors will assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.