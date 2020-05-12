The Iredell-Statesville Board of Education voted unanimously at Monday’s monthly board meeting to approve a revised calendar for this upcoming school year.
The I-SS 2020-21 school year will begin Aug. 17 and will conclude May 28, the Friday before Memorial Day.
The original calendar was revised to meet parameters outlined in legislation from the North Carolina General Assembly. The calendar requirements were a part of a larger piece of legislation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation requires that all North Carolina public schools begin the school year Aug. 17 or later.
Since I-SS normally starts earlier in August, there will not be fall break for the next school year. This allows for exams to be completed before winter break.
The dates are the same for spring break in 2021.
Per legislation, the calendar must also include five scheduled remote learning days.
These days are scheduled for Sept. 28, Oct. 21, Feb. 12, April 23 and May 7.
The Aug. 17 start date is not required for early colleges in Iredell County, so they will begin Aug. 6.
Early college remote learning days are the same as the rest of I-SS except for the Oct. 21 and May 7 dates. These dates for early college will instead be Oct. 13 and April 6.
The Oct. 13 date paired with a teacher workday Oct. 12 that allows early college students to have a remote learning day the same time as Mitchell Community College, where many early college students take classes.
“We are grateful to our state legislators for their swift action to address public schools as it relates to the COVID-19,” I-SS Superintendent Brady Johnson said in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming students back to school in mid-August and are grateful that we are able to complete the first semester prior to the winter break. Additionally, we feel that the Iredell community is grateful to complete the school year prior to Memorial Day. Moving forward, it will be imperative that the beginning of school remain on or around Aug. 17, or we will lose both of these options.”
A detailed view of the new calendars can be found here: https://www.issnc.org/about/calendar.
In other business:
The board voted unanimously for the location of the new high school in southern Iredell to be a 106-acre plot of land off Overcash Road in Troutman.
I-SS recommended this location due to favorable watershed restrictions and ease of access to water and sewer.
The new high school is part of the 2020 school bond that Iredell voters approved in March.
The board also unanimously voted in favor of the preliminary capital budget for the upcoming fiscal year offered by I-SS.
Kenny Miller, assistant superintendent for facilities and planning, said that he will present the preliminary budget to the county commissioners soon.
Board of Education chairman Martin Page stressed that this is a preliminary budget that is subject to change in the future.
