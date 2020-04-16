Iredell-Statesville Schools will announce its new superintendent at Friday’s Board of Education meeting, confirmed Boen Nutting, I-SS director of communications and development.
The board will also present the initial contract for the new superintendent. The meeting is at 4 p.m. Residents will not be allowed to attend in person due to COVID-19 restrictions that disallow gatherings of 10 or more people. However, the meeting will be streamed live on the I-SS YouTube channel.
A secondary room, separate from where the board is meeting, will be set up for staff members who would like to view the meeting. If time permits, they will be able to speak with the new superintendent, said Kelly McCarraher, executive assistant to the superintendent.
The new superintendent will replace current I-SS superintendent Brady Johnson, who is retiring at the conclusion of this school year.
Johnson spoke at a board meeting earlier in April where he addressed ending his career in a historic pandemic.
“Someone told me the other day, ‘What a terrible way to end your career in a mess like this,’ and I said, ‘To the contrary, this is showing me the very best of this organization that we call I-SS, and it has brought the better angels of our nature to the surface,’” Johnson said.
