The Iredell Arts Council will be losing its longtime top administrator at the end of this month.
Executive director Rogelio Calvo announced Tuesday morning in a newsletter he will be stepping effective June 30.
“After much consideration, I have decided to refocus on my path as an artist and dedicate my time to teaching and creating art,” Calvo stated. “I extend a big thank you to all those who supported the IAC and myself in all our events and initiatives.”
Calvo said he’s already busy working on projects in his own studio and is hoping to exhibit his work once the coronavirus pandemic passes.
Calvo has served as the IAC’s executive director since July 2014. Calvo said he didn’t want to focus on the impact he made. He said he’d rather be thought of as someone who entered the position with enthusiasm rather than any one project.
He said he was proud to have spurred a few discussions.
“We have really brought the conversation of public art into the picture,” he said.
Calvo’s tenure saw him champion various public art projects like installing statues around downtown, and murals on buildings and along the greenway. Notable among them was a mural of musical icon Prince he had commissioned on the wall of his art gallery. The rock star was depicted in the famous pose from the cover of the album “Purple Rain,” and was lauded for its quality, but was contested by city officials because Calvo failed to apply for a permit, a city ordinance states.
Calvo also assisted in developing the IAC’s successful concert series that routinely filled the Old Jail with a variety of regional acts ranging from folk to soul to southern rock.
Still, Calvo did say he wishes he achieved more outside of Statesville.
“We wish we would have done more for other cities in the county,” he said. “The arts is supposed to be a community and be supportive. It’s part of the area’s identity.”
It’s also uncertain who is going to hold the reins once Calvo leaves.
IAC Chairman John Koppelmeyer said with much of the non-profit’s activities on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t make sense to hire a new executive director right now.
“There’s so much uncertainty,” he said. “We don’t feel it’s responsible to jump in and hire somebody without knowing what things will look like.”
Koppelmeyer added the IAC and its volunteer board and committees are playing things by ear, and it will continue to pay support staff that it already has on payroll.
He also said he’s appreciative for the work Calvo put in after nearly six years with the IAC.
“He really helped increase the image and presence of the arts council and we’re thankful for that,” he said.
