Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Eric and Maegan Shaw of Stony Point, a girl, Harper Faith Shaw, on Feb. 25.
To Bethany Barkley and Thomas Jagacki of Harmony, a boy, Dominick Osiris Jagacki, on Feb. 26.
To Eric Wallace and Amairany ArceRamos of Taylorsville, a boy, Sebastian Alexander Wallace, on Feb. 27.
To Juis Serrano and Kimberli Rebollar of Statesville, a boy, Jonathan Serrano-Cruz, on Feb. 28.
To Candra Turner and Joseph Milam of Statesville, a girl, Jo’Elle Makell Milam, on Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.