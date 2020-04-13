Many people in Iredell County were without power throughout Monday, energy providers reported.
Severe weather conditions late Sunday evening and early Monday led to power outages across much of the western and central part of the state; Duke’s website said outages peaked around 9 a.m. with more than 279,000 customers impacted.
Around Monday afternoon, outage maps on the Duke Energy and Energy United websites showed fewer than 100 people countywide were without power.
Earlier in the day, Mooresville had nearly 1,800 customers without power. Around 800 people in the Lake Norman area also experienced outages.
In Statesville, Energy United’s website stated more than 144 people were without power around noon. EU’s Communications Manager Maureen Moore said the company experienced more than 10,000 outages due to the storm.
Moore added crews were out throughout the day in the Statesville and Iredell County area, and were assisted by members of Blue Ridge Energy.
Duke Energy’s website indicated crews were able to begin work around noon. A spokesperson said Monday morning that in many cases high winds are preventing crews access to affected areas, and that crews can’t begin work on a power outage until winds in that area are less than 39 mph.
