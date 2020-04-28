Iredell County is now reporting 106 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, an increase from the 104 cases reported Monday.
The county reported its sixth coronavirus-related death Monday.
Out of the 106 cases, 64 are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 32 are isolated at home. Four are currently hospitalized.
North Carolina reported an increase of 426 coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, with a total of 9,568 cases in 96 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 9,142 cases Monday.
The coronavirus-related death total is 342. It was 306 Monday.
North Carolina has completed 112,752 tests, officials reported. There are 463 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, a decrease from 473 Monday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Tuesday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,519 cases. It has 43 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 258 cases and nine reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 353 cases and 19 deaths.
Catawba has 51 cases and one death. Davie has 29 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 25 cases. Yadkin has 15 cases and one death. Wilkes has 22 cases and one death. Alexander has four cases.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes.
The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the north has 11 cases, central has 33 and south has 62.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported an outbreak at the Autumn Care assisted living facility in Statesville. Two people have contracted COVID-19 there. None have died.
NCDHHS announced Monday that it is giving weekly updates on COVID-19 outbreaks at assisted living facilities throughout the state.
Among the COVID-19 cases in the county, 1% are aged 17 and under, 13% are aged 18 to 24, 32% are aged 25 to 49, 35% are aged 50 to 64, and 19% are aged 65 or older.
Females account for 52% of cases in the county.
