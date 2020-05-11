Iredell County COVID-19 cases have increased by 10, a Monday afternoon report from the Iredell County Health Department indicated. There are now 154 cases in the county.
There were 144 cases reported on Friday afternoon.
Of the 154 cases reported Monday afternoon, 88 are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Five are hospitalized, and 55 are isolated at home.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County as of Monday afternoon.
North Carolina reported 301 more cases of COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning with a total of 15,346 cases. The number of cases Monday was 15,045.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 577 as of Tuesday morning.
North Carolina has completed 202,244 tests, officials reported. There are 475 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
Among neighboring counties, as of Tuesday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 2,148 cases. It has 62 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 356 cases and 18 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 487 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 83 cases and two deaths. Davie has 37 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 40 cases. Yadkin has 60 cases and one death. Wilkes has 243 cases and one death. Alexander has 13 cases.
Gary Herman, spokesman for Alexander County, said Monday night that five of the active cases were workers at Tyson Foods in Wilkes County and one is a contact of a Tyson employee. He said one was tested at a local medical office and two are still under investigation. Eight of the active cases are recovering at home and one is hospitalized. All are under quarantine, he said. Four cases have fully recovered, he said.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
As of Monday afternoon, the north has 26 cases, central has 52 and south has 76.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services does report these numbers.
The ZIP codes for Iredell County are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125.
In 27020, there are eight cases. In 27028, there are 22 cases. In 27055, there are 27 cases. In 28678, there is one case. In 28634, there are five cases. In 28660, there are four cases.
In 28689, there are four cases. In 27013, there are 10 cases. In 28166, there are four cases. In 28677, there are 33 cases and two deaths. In 28625, there are 25 cases.
In 28036, there are 16 cases and one death. In 28115, there are 37 cases and two deaths. In 28117, there are 41 cases and one death. In 28125, there are three cases.
There are no cases in 28636.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
Among the COVID-19 cases in the county, 1% are aged 17 and under, 12% are aged 18 to 24, 34% are aged 25 to 49, 34% are aged 50 to 64, and 19% are aged 65 or older.
Females account for 54% of cases in the county.
