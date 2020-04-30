Iredell County reported two more COVID-19 cases since Wednesday morning, bringing the total in the county to 110, a Wednesday afternoon report from the Iredell County Health Department indicated.
Of those 110 cases, 64 are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Four are hospitalized, and 34 are isolated at home.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County as of Wednesday afternoon.
North Carolina reported a 561 increase in the number of coronavirus cases Thursday morning with a total of 10,509 cases in 98 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 9,9,948 cases Wednesday.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 378 as of Thursday morning. It was 354 on Wednesday.
North Carolina has completed 128,036 tests, officials reported. There are 546 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, a decrease from 551 on Wednesday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Thursday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,627 cases. It has 47 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 296 cases and 11 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 381 cases and 20 deaths.
Catawba has 53 cases and one death. Davie has 30 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 26 cases. Yadkin has 16 cases and one death. Wilkes has 33 cases and one death. Alexander has four cases.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the north has 11 cases, central has 34 and south has 65.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an outbreak at the Autumn Care assisted living facility in Statesville. Two people have contracted COVID-19 there. None have died.
NCDHHS announced Monday that it is giving weekly updates on COVID-19 outbreaks at assisted living facilities throughout the state.
Among the COVID-19 cases in the county, 1% are aged 17 and under, 14% are aged 18 to 24, 32% are aged 25 to 49, 34% are aged 50 to 64, and 19% are aged 65 or older.
Females account for 51% of cases in the county.
