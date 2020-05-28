Iredell County COVID-19 cases increased by four since Wednesday, a Thursday afternoon report from the Iredell County Health Department indicated. There are now 240 cases in the county.
Of those 240 cases reported, 151 people are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Seven are hospitalized, and 76 are isolated at home.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County as of Thursday afternoon.
North Carolina reported an increase of 784 COVID-19 cases Thursday morning with a total of 25,412 cases in the state.
A total of 827 people have died statewide in relation to the coronavirus as of Thursday morning.
As of Thursday, North Carolina has completed 290,645 tests, officials reported. There are 708 people currently hospitalized in the state.
For Iredell County, officials break down the cases into three regions. As of Thursday afternoon, the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 48 cases, the central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) has 88 and the south region (28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) has 104. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports case numbers for each.
Among the ZIP codes that include Iredell County, the cases are as follows: In 27020, there are 31 cases and one death; 27028, 60 cases; 27055, 70 cases; 28678, one case; 28634, 16 cases; 28660, five cases; 28636, three cases; 28689, four caes; 27013, 10 cases and one death; 28166, nine cases; 28677, 56 cases and two deaths; 28625, 43 cases; 28036, 23 cases and one death; 28115, 58 cases and two deaths; 28117, 50 cases and one death; 28125, 3 cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
Among the COVID-19 cases in Iredell County, 39% are among those ages 25 to 49, 31% are among those ages 50 to 64, 17% are among those ages 65 or older, 10% are among those ages 18 to 24 and 3% are among those age 17 and under.
Males make up 51% of cases.
Among neighboring counties, as of Thursday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 3,605 cases. It has 85 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 455 cases and 21 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 619 cases and 26 deaths.
Catawba has 175 cases and five deaths. Davie has 82 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 63 cases. Yadkin has 154 cases and two deaths. Wilkes has 486 cases and four deaths. Alexander has 30 cases.
