Iredell County COVID-19 cases have increased by seven, a Wednesday afternoon report from the Iredell County Health Department indicated. There are now 164 cases in the county.
There were 157 cases Tuesday.
Of those 164 cases reported Wednesday, 94 are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Six are hospitalized, and 58 are isolated at home.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County as of Wednesday afternoon.
North Carolina reported a 470 increase of coronavirus cases Wednesday morning with a total of 15,816 cases in 99 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 15,346 cases Tuesday.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 597 as of Wednesday morning. It was 577 Tuesday.
North Carolina has completed 210,457 tests, officials reported. There are 521 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, an increase from 475 on Tuesday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Monday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 2,204 cases. It has 61 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 361 cases and 18 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 497 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 85 cases and two deaths. Davie has 37 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 42 cases. Yadkin has 75 cases and one death. Wilkes has 262 cases and one death. Alexander has 14 cases.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the north has 27 cases, central has 58 and south has 79.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services started reporting cases for each ZIP code last week.
In 27020, there are nine cases. In 27028, there are 22 cases. In 27055, there are 34 cases. In 28678, there is one case. In 28634, there are five cases. In 28660, there are four cases. In 28636, there is one case.
In 28689, there are four cases. In 27013, there are 10 cases. In 28166, there are four cases. In 28677, there are 36 cases and two deaths. In 28625, there are 25 cases.
In 28036, there are 16 cases and one death. In 28115, there are 38 cases and two deaths. In 28117, there are 42 cases and one death. In 28125, there are three cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
Among the COVID-19 cases in the county, 1% are aged 17 and under, 12% are aged 18 to 24, 35% are aged 25 to 49, 34% are aged 50 to 64, and 18% are aged 65 or older.
Females account for 52% of cases in the county.
