The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 23-29. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.
Hayleigh O’Neal to Steven Hamilton
Tyler Robinson to Laila Corder
Sarah Hawkins to Franklin Rodriguez Lemus
Charles Murdock to Summer Putman
Jonathon Gartner to Jecolia White
Gregory Ledoux to Erin Brickhouse
Nicholas Stephens to Elizabeth Upright
Jenna Hamilton to Michael Busick
Jeffrey Hartley to Crystal Sluss
Danielle Anderson to Vosinall Reid
Noel Calzadilla Argueta to Jacqueline Santamaria Lopez
Jessica Carter to Christopher Bowles
Angela Delk to Shane Vanput
