The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 23-29. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

Hayleigh O’Neal to Steven Hamilton

Tyler Robinson to Laila Corder

Sarah Hawkins to Franklin Rodriguez Lemus

Charles Murdock to Summer Putman

Jonathon Gartner to Jecolia White

Gregory Ledoux to Erin Brickhouse

Nicholas Stephens to Elizabeth Upright

Jenna Hamilton to Michael Busick

Jeffrey Hartley to Crystal Sluss

Danielle Anderson to Vosinall Reid

Noel Calzadilla Argueta to Jacqueline Santamaria Lopez

Jessica Carter to Christopher Bowles

Angela Delk to Shane Vanput

