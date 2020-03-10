D6285438-316F-4BFE-B1CA-22456AD028A5.jpeg

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 23-29.

MG Tires USA, Vantage Karting Group, LLC, Mooresville

Farm Equipment Installation Systems, Gerson Rene Solis Amaya, Statesville

Majestic Nails, Man Le, Troutman

Fully Awake Fitness and Coaching, Timothy S. Nixon, Mooresville

LKN Utilities, Juan C. Hernandez, Karla C. Chicas, Mooresville

Simply Sweet Bakery, Allison Grose, Statesville

Statesville Dance, Statesville Dance and Performing Arts, L.L.C., Iredell County

Thomas Glazing Contractors, William David Thomas, Statesville

Continuous Improvement Consulting, 142 Dairy Farm Inc., Mooresville

