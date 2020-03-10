The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 23-29.
MG Tires USA, Vantage Karting Group, LLC, Mooresville
Farm Equipment Installation Systems, Gerson Rene Solis Amaya, Statesville
Majestic Nails, Man Le, Troutman
Fully Awake Fitness and Coaching, Timothy S. Nixon, Mooresville
LKN Utilities, Juan C. Hernandez, Karla C. Chicas, Mooresville
Simply Sweet Bakery, Allison Grose, Statesville
Statesville Dance, Statesville Dance and Performing Arts, L.L.C., Iredell County
Thomas Glazing Contractors, William David Thomas, Statesville
Continuous Improvement Consulting, 142 Dairy Farm Inc., Mooresville
