The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 22-28.
Taqueria Los Volacanes, Luis Javier Garcia Bonilla, Iredell County
Prana Beauty Salon!, Cielo Mora, Iredell County
International Behavioral Health Certification Association, Christ For All Nations Church, Inc., Statesville
All American Lawn Landscape and Tree Services, Benjamin B. Sheridan, Iredell County
LuxGuard, Jacob Harvey LLC, Hamptonville
Cognition Fun, Janet H. Melonakos, Mooresville
Beyond Brilliant Dog Co., Morning Glory Farm, Laura Elizabeth Powell, Iredell County
Adams Auto Glass, Steven Lee Adams, Statesville
Tincknells’ Fabrication, Nathanial Tincknell, Mooresville
Elite Restoration Services LP, Christopher Tese and Karen Tese, Mooresville
1Stop Esports Center, Trans Express Logistics LLC, Iredell County
