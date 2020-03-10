TOP FIVE
From Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Stanley Martin Companies, LLC, Lot 12 of Autumn Grove, 156 Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, $2,743,500, on Feb. 26.
From K. and K. and K. Young to M. and V. Kothadia, Lot 12 of Kings Landing, 227 Knoxview Lane, Mooresville, $2,063,000, on Feb. 26.
From L. and L. and A. Hanna to J. Williams and E. Conway, (Lot 1644), 483 Agnew Road, Mooresville, $999,500, on Feb. 25.
From T. and C. O’Connor to C. and T. Gamble, Lot 298 of The Point, 128 Wild Harbor Road, Mooresville, $880,000, on Feb. 28.
From S. and W. and W. Isenhour to C. and A. Martin, Lot 3 of Allendale Point, 152 Allendale Circle, Troutman, $800,000, on Feb. 28.
CLEVELAND
From N. Grubbs to W. Branson, Lots 1-3 of Cedar Grove, 1095, 1101 and 1107 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $145,000, on Feb. 27.
From R. and P. and P. Leckey to M. Wylie, Lot 9 of Deer Valley, 126 Wilkins Way, Cleveland, $122,000, on Feb. 28.
From S. Manser, J. Dalessandro, M. Manser and D. Dalessandro to T. Foster and C. Orshal, metes and bounds, 1525 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $327,500, on Feb. 28.
HARMONY
From J. Stone/GDN, D. Morrison, J. Ostwalt/GDN and A. Morrison to A. Davies, two tracts, 1.888 acres and 10 acres, 164 Mt. Bethel Road, Harmony, $260,000, on Feb. 25.
MOORESVILLE
From Opendoor Property C LLC to B. Harris and M. Griffin, Lot 61 of Fox Moor, 505 Lisa Carol Dr., Mooresville, $188,000, on Feb. 24.
From J. Evans/Indvl & TR, James R. Evans and Constance A. Evans Living Trust and C. Evans/Indvl & TR to S. Mabry, Lot 491 of The Point on Norman, 1718 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $710,000, on Feb. 24.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to A. and R. Scanlon, Lot 170 of Davidson Downes, 112 Manorly Lane, Mooresville, $554,000, on Feb. 24.
From Hidden Meadows Ventures, Inc. to Lakeshore Holdings, LLC, (Lot 18), 224 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $78,500, on Feb. 24.
From L. Cook/Indvl & Exr and K. and N. and F. and F. Cook to G. and K. Datre, lots, 362 Wedgewood Dr., Mooresville, $250,000, on Feb. 24.
From K. and A. Bowen to J. and T. Tanghe, Lot 10 of Lakewalk, 134 Tomahawk Dr., Mooresville, $340,000, on Feb. 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and C. Evans, Lot 112 of Atwater Landing, 139 Sweet Leaf Lane, Mooresville, $369,000, on Feb. 24.
From Anchor Rentals, LLC to T. and B. Crum, Lot 27 of Muirfield, 123 Swift Creek Lane, Mooresville, $329,000, on Feb. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and K. Hayes, Lot 133 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 107 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $320,000, on Feb. 25.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to I. and J. Parlier, Lot 2 of Brookside, 113 Holly Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $399,000, on Feb. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and J. Metcalf, Lot 129 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $323,500, on Feb. 25.
From B. Banks/Admr and N. Thomas/Est to Local Works, LLC, metes and bounds, 438 Willow Ave., Mooresville, $82,000, on Feb. 25.
From Cardinal Capital Group, LLC and Cardinal Capital, LLC to Crossroad Property Solutions, LLC, 1307 Mt. Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $55,000, on Feb. 25.
From S. and N. Duggins to C. and J. Gabehart, (Lot 61), 248 Collingswood Road, Mooresville, $508,000, on Feb. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and G. Olszewski, Lot 28 of Atwater Landing, 104 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $297,000, on Feb. 25.
From S. Pearson to J. Nelson and I. Pearson, Lot 37 of Windsor Woods, 121 Drawbridge Court, Mooresville, $265,000, on Feb. 26.
From Ribbon Home SPV I, LLC to A. Hannon, Lot 71 of Curtis Pond, 140 Nevis Lane, Mooresville, $217,000, on Feb. 26.
From L. Nayehalski to A. Parker, Lot 157 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 116 Pavillion Lane, Mooresville, $295,000, on Feb. 26.
From K. and K. and S. Combs to C. Ponce, Lot 27 of Poplar Grove, 227 Tawny Bark Dr., Mooresville, $517,500, on Feb. 26.
From A. and P. Roark to T. Frazier, Lot 30 of Millswood Place, 129 Manall Court, Mooresville, $306,000, on Feb. 26.
From J. and N. Utley to A. Roark, 0.68 acre, 104 Hunter Green Lane, Mooresville, $189,500, on Feb. 26.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to A. Stout and S. Tucker, Lot 124 of Windward Pointe, 126 Tradewinds Court, Mooresville, $149,000, on Feb. 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. and P. Furlong, Lot 225 of Atwater Landing, 145 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $310,000, on Feb. 27.
From J. and J. Parsons to C. Cass and E. Meyer, Lot 10 of Quail Run, 695 Linwood Road, Mooresville, $245,000, on Feb. 27.
From J. Kennedy/Est, S. Kennedy/Admr, L. Hooper, L Purham and J. Gamble to W. Xin, metes and bounds, 545 West McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $19,000, on Feb. 27.
From G. and M. Spirakis to C. Willox, Lot 5-B of Gabriel Estates townhomes, 1965 Charlotte Highway, Unit 302, Mooresville, $140,000, on Feb. 27.
From P. Young and P. LeClere to L. McGee and T. Broadway, Lot 85 of Winslow Bay, 117 Walmsley Dr., Mooresville, $255,000, on Feb. 27.
From R. and L. Palmieri to Fostering Innocence, Inc., Lot 2-A of Morrison Plantation, Joe Knox Ave., Mooresville, $422,500, on Feb. 27.
From D. Carr to R. Keith, Lot 211 of Winborne, 121 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $228,000, on Feb. 27.
From A. and G. Watson to H. and A. Bachman, (Lot 7), 155 Carson’s Place, Mooresville, $547,500, on Feb. 27.
From J. Radisi/TR, Y. Radisi/TR and Radisi Family Living Trust to S. and M. Robinson, Lot 148 of Villages at Oak Tree, 221 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $250,000, on Feb. 27.
From Leonard Retail Properties, LLC to Department of Transportation, 1.423 acres, 1189 River Highway, Mooresville, $605,000, on Feb. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and B. Baer, Lot 218 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $332,500, on Feb. 27.
From W. and W. and J. Branson and L. Bryant/AIF to B. Terlouw, 0.45 acre, 174 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $125,000, on Feb. 27.
From K. and B. Fultz to D. and M. Dowdy, Lot 120 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 204 Water Oak Dr., Mooresville, $349,000, on Feb. 27.
From R. and D. Kelly to D. and M. Renckens, Lot 61 of Bridgeport, 131 Ashford Hollow Lane, Mooresville, $312,000, on Feb. 27.
From T. and T. Boyles to J. and K. Velazquez, 0.52 acre, (Lots 1-6), 701 East Center Ave., Mooresville, $169,000, on Feb. 27.
From M. Turek/TR and Mary C. Turek Trust to G. and P. Wilkins, Lot 32 of Northington Woods, 138 Waterbury Dr., Mooresville, $50,000, on Feb. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and G. Baxter, Lot 121 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 126 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $339,000, on Feb. 28.
From Ribbon Home SPV I LLC to R. and J. Pope, Lot 44 of Wellesley West, 140 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $384,000, on Feb. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. and S. Kiraly, Lot 38 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 165 Chance Road, Mooresville, $372,000, on Feb. 28.
From J. Novy to M. Cassanos, Lot 105 of Byers Creek, 121 Blossom Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $310,000, on Feb. 28.
From J. and J. and C. and C. Belcher to D. and G. Freeman, Lot 2 of Red Oaks, 1090 Briarcliff Road, Mooresville, $282,000, on Feb. 28.
From D. and K. and K. Bishop to J. O’Dair, (Lot 143), 109 Harbor Cove Lane, Mooresville, $340,000, on Feb. 28.
From A. and T. Pollard to T. Krueger and D. Voth, Lot 49 of Whippoorwill Woods, 310 Whippoorwill Road, Mooresville, $436,000, on Feb. 28.
From V. Wade, J. and K. Roberts and B. and G. Porter to C. Dellinger, Lot 15 of Brookhaven, 102 Mangum Circle, Mooresville, $145,000, on Feb. 28.
From R. and C. Barnette to D. and C. Hoff, (Lot 57), 187 Brook Glen Dr., Mooresville, $236,000, on Feb. 28.
From ADD Group, LLC to S. VanWormer/TR, Sandi J. VanWormer Revocable Trust Agreement, J. VanWormer/TR and James Ralph VanWormer Revocable Trust Agreement, Lot 21 of Eastern Heights, 133 South Maple St., Mooresville, $159,500, on Feb. 28.
From BandG Properties, LLC to Bacon Development, LLC, Lot 6, Direct Dr., Mooresville, $65,000, on Feb. 28.
From BandG Properties, LLC to Bacon Development, LLC, Lot 2, 112 Direct Dr., Mooresville, $71,000, on Feb. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and N. Grueninger, Lot 336 of Atwater Landing, 135 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $358,500, on Feb. 28.
From R. and M. Lee to B. Spivey and C. Black, Lot 50 of Wellesley East, 155 East Warfield Dr., Mooresville, $320,000, on Feb. 28.
From K. and S. Stoebling to J. and A. Grillo, Lot 13 of Waterlynn, 115 Glade Valley Ave., Mooresville, $275,000, on Feb. 28.
From D. Foster to T. Popwell and M. Leubner, Lot 118 of Tall Oaks, 166 Chere Helen Dr., Mooresville, $168,000, on Feb. 28.
From M. Earwood to E. and C. Helms, Lot T74 of Waterlynn townhome, 132 B Morning Mist Lane, Mooresville, $237,000, on Feb. 28.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to R. Moshier, (Lot 2), 139 Robinson Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $100,000, on Feb. 28.
From C. and N. Ireland to A. Willis, Lot 46 of Brook Glen, 130 Rocky Point Court, Mooresville, $225,000, on Feb. 28.
From R. and S. Seitz and K. Wodzinski/AIF to S. Custer, Unit L of Legacy Village, 128 Steinbeck Way, Mooresville, $225,500, on Feb. 28.
From SPH ONE, LLLP to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 133 of The Hampshires, 107 Duxbury Road, Mooresville, $180,000, on Feb. 28.
From J. and R. Getsee to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 139 of Morrison Plantation, 128 Cloister Lane, Mooresville, $293,000, on Feb. 28.
From V. Deck and M. Arnold/AIF to J. and E. Stewart, Lot 262 of Curtis Pond, 144 Alborn Dr., Mooresville, $263,000, on Feb. 28.
From D. and J. Thompson to AMH NC Properties Two, L.P., Lot 11 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 130 East Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $272,000, on Feb. 28.
MOUNT ULLA
From M. and B. and R. and D. Hudson to D. Plyler, 2.015 acres, 1913 Triplett Road, Mt. Ulla, $175,000, on Feb. 27.
OLIN
From M. and K. Duke to R. and S. Briggs, Lot 43 of Holly Ridge, 159 Valley Springs Dr., Olin, $8,500, on Feb. 27.
From B. Correll to R. and S. Briggs, Lot 42 of Holly Ridge, Valley Springs Dr., Unit #153, Olin, $19,000, on Feb. 27.
STATESVILLE
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to K. and M. Bradley, Lot 33 of Fox Den, 107 Fleming Dr., Statesville, $299,000, on Feb. 24.
From D. and D. and L. Edwards to E. Prince, Lot 9 of Iredell Heights, 145 Polly Dr., Statesville, $165,000, on Feb. 24.
From CLC Investments, Inc. to D. Disco and J. Fletcher, 2.391 acres, 128 Lone Pine Road, Statesville, $42,000, on Feb. 24.
From R. Martinez-Galeas, R. Martinez, R. Galeas and R. Martinez to A. and R. Diraffaele, Lot 94 of Tara’s Trace, 2026 Edenderry Road, Statesville, $185,000 on Feb. 24.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and W. Swain. (Lot 131) 220 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $235,500, on Feb. 24.
From J. Holmes/TR and The J.N. Holmes Living Trust to OfferPad (SPVBorrower1), LLC, (Lot 55), 1016 McCollough St., Statesville, $50,500, on Feb. 24.
From A. and E. Alvarez to TC53, LLC, (Lot 4), 509 South Race St., Statesville, $73,000, on Feb. 25.
From J. and A. Wilson and J. and E. Campbell to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, (Lots 18-20), 340 Wilson St., Statesville, $112,500, on Feb. 25.
From Silver Wave Properties, Inc. to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 70 of Featherstone, 150 Arborgate Loop, Statesville, $13,000, on Feb. 25.
From R. and R. Coelho to C. and K. Moran, 1.94 acres, 132 Buffalo Creek Dr., Statesville, $51,000, on Feb. 25.
From T. and D. Gray, S. Stewart/TR and Vivian Bebber Gray Revocable Living Trust to J. and D. Roney, Lot 9 of Forest Meadows, 543 Massey Deal Road, Statesville, $8,500, on Feb. 25.
From B. Fry/TR, Lois S. Miller Revocable Trust Agreement and J. Antley/TR to C. and E. Cartner, 101.060 acres, 445 Wooten Farm Road, Statesville, $535,000, on Feb. 25.
From K. Vangaasbeck and K. Godbold to T. Lee, 3.92 acres, 152 Shoemaker Farm Road, Statesville, $117,500, on Feb. 25.
From Slate Investment Holdings, LLC and Bearing Point Residential, LLC to Adjess Associates 20, LLC and Adjess Associates, LLC, (Lots 10-11), 139 Bost St., Statesville, $172,000, on Feb. 25.
From J. Lloyd and S. Cadieu/AIF to T. Key/TR, S. Key/TR and Key Family Living Trust, TBD East Monbo Road (Sunny Path Road), Statesville, $125,000, on Feb. 25.
From A. Ivery to A. Ivery and D. Sanders, 1 acre, 128 Glaspy Road, Statesville, $1,000, on Feb. 26.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to N. Overholt, Lot 207 of Tara’s Trace, 2160 Edenderry Road, Statesville, $181,000, on Feb. 26.
From R. Wulfsberg and V. Pethel to S. Fecho and J. Moray, Lot 19 of Mulberry Street Commons, 536 North Mulberry St., Statesville, $178,000, on Feb. 27.
From L. and L. Marlowe to C. Jenkins, Lots 8-9 of Statesville Development Company, 1031 8th St., Statesville and 702 Durham Ave., Statesville, $40,000, on Feb. 27.
From J. and K. Moloney to D. Coy, Lot 11 of Highlands at Maple Creek, 106 Wildeman Trail, Statesville, $45,000, on Feb. 27.
From U.S. Bank National Association/TR, The Holders of the CIM trust 2017-7, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2017-7 and Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc./AIF to Evander Group, LLC, Lot 2 of Suburban Acres, 169 Third Creek Road, Statesville, $110,500, on Feb. 27.
From Atmore Properties LLC to J. James, Unit 847 Berkshires Mark Condo, 847 Coventry Lane, Statesville, $140,000, on Feb. 27.
From R. and D. McQueen to M. and T. Vang, 1.129 acres, 123 Della Dr., Statesville, $262,000, on Feb. 27.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 245 of Hidden Lakes, 136 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $54,000, on Feb. 28.
From Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to F. Alvarado, lots, 517 Park Dr., Statesville, $35,000, on Feb. 28.
From K. Waterman to A. and A. Rorabaugh, 0.24 acre, 1015 Argyle Court, Statesville, $294,000, on Feb. 28.
From B. and B. and D. Stone and E. Helms to D. and T. Trivett, Lot 19 of Woodland Estates, 115 Woodtop Lane, Statesville, $73,000, on Feb. 28.
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and J. Tucker to Affinity Capital, LLC, Lot 17 of Stones Edge, 172 Gemstone Dr., Statesville, $51,000, on Feb. 28.
From M. and R. Smith, P. Cline and S. and E. Smith to D. and G. Rink, (Lot 1), 105 Rosa Jane Court, Statesville, $7,500, on Feb. 28.
From D. and R. Rink to 1st Choice Housing, Inc., (Lot 1), 105 Rosa Jane Court, Statesville, $10,000, on Feb. 28.
From True Homes, LLC to M. Mendel, (Lot 160), 218 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $220,000, on Feb. 28.
From Winning Broadcasting, LLC to J. Corry Jr. and A. Murdock, Lot 33 of Pinehurst Forest, 352 Forest Hollow Dr., Statesville, $113,000, on Feb. 28.
From G. and M. and M. Cook to J. and W. Clarke, Lot 162 of Tara’s Trace, 2166 Wexford Way, Statesville, $158,000, on Feb. 28.
From M. and M. Cole to I. Hamdokh, Lot 34 of Hidden Lakes, 115 Trick Ski Lane, Statesville, $230,000, on Feb. 28.
From M. and M. and J. and J. Todd to J. and M. Shoobridge, Lot 28 of North Crossing, 146 Foy Lane, Statesville, $210,000, on Feb. 28.
From D. and D. Lemons to J. and V. Dempsey, Lot 67 of Jan-Joy Acres, 2211 Joe Road, Statesville, $155,000, on Feb. 28.
From A. and A. and J. Lipps to J. Mills and J. Wilson, two tracts, metes and bounds, 0.111 acres, 127 S. Patterson St., Statesville, $118,000, on Feb. 28.
From K A Watt Construction, Inc. to R. and P. Leckey, Lot 33 of Lakeridge, 445 Brookfield Dr., Statesville, $193,000, on Feb. 28.
From West Homes of NC, LLC to R. and A. Perry, Lot 101 of Fox Den, 118 Fleming Dr., Statesville, $262,500, on Feb. 28.
From J. Riffe/Indvl & Exr and C. Lambert/Est to C. Morris, Lot 230 of Forest Acres, 256 Big Forest Dr., Statesville, $4,000, on Feb. 28.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to 1st Choice Housing, Inc., TBD (Lots 1-4), Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $26,000, on Feb. 28.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to 1st Choice Housing, Inc., TBD (Lots 5-8), Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $26,000, on Feb. 28.
From M. Love to Optimistic Venture Group, LLC, two tracts, 1.0230 acres and 0.3011 acre, 217 Arlie Loop, Statesville, $15,000, on Feb. 28.
From T. Acosta, J. Ortiz and K. and L. Marsh to K. Terry and D. Peck, Jr., lot of Oakland Heights, 761 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $133,000, on Feb. 28.
From SMG Leasing Associates, L.L.C. to T. Mishra, Lot 3 of Iredell Medical Center condominium, 523 Brookdale Dr., Statesville, $93,500, on Feb. 28.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to B. and M. Simmons, Lot 66 of Castlegate, 198 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $222,000, on Feb. 28.
STONY POINT
From R. Jolly/TR, C. Jolly/TR, Jolly Family Revocable Living Trust and N. Jolly/TR to J. and E. Petrick, 12.374 acres, Carnell Lane/Miracle Farm Road, Stony Point, $122,500, on Feb. 24.
TROUTMAN
From True Homes, LLC to D. and F. George, (Lot 36), 128 Sutter’s Mill Dr., Troutman, $252,000, on Feb. 24.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, (Lots 59, 68 and 71), 187 and 192 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $168,000, on Feb. 25.
From D. and P. Dearman to J. and C. McDougal, Lot 3 of Falls Cove, 107 Streamwood Road, Troutman, $640,000, on Feb. 26.
From S&D Homes, LLC to T. Williams, Lot 9 of Rocky Creek Cove, 153 Ridge Creek Dr., Troutman, $135,000, on Feb. 27.
From A. and A. Charles to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, (Lot 118) 141 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $227,000, on Feb. 28.
From J. and G. Sproul to D. and B. Gibbs, Lot 28 of Oak Ridge, 142 Fallen Acorn Dr., Troutman, $380,000, on Feb. 28.
From R. and D. Carrig to J. Trapani and M. Cline, (Lot 2), metes and bounds, 419 Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, $275,000, on Feb. 28.
