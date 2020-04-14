The Iredell County Health Department reported its second death related to coronavirus.
"The individual had underlying health conditions and died from complications associated with the novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19," the Health Department stated in a news release Tuesday morning.
To protect the privacy of the individual's family, the department indicated it will not release any additional information.
The number of coronavirus cases has increased to 70 in Iredell County as of Tuesday morning, according to the Health Department.
The number of cases in the county on Monday was 69, it had stated.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a different number with 71 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday.
The county health department confirms every positive case in the county and ensures each case is an Iredell citizen, said Megan Redford, public information officer at the Health Department, when asked about the discrepancy a day earlier; she could not address how the state gets its numbers.
Statewide, cases of coronavirus increased to 5,024 on Monday, with 93 of the 100 counties in the state reporting cases. The death total is 108, according to the NCDHHS.
The number of reported cases in the state was 4,816 on Monday and the known death total was 86.
The Iredell County Health Department breaks the coronavirus cases down by regions in the county: north, central and south.
As of Tuesday morning, north has 14 cases, central has 13 and south has 43.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28625, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and 28678.
For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The Health Department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
For those who have tested positive in the county as of Tuesday morning, 14% of the cases are in the 18-24 age range, 33% are in the 25-49 age range, 39% are in the 50-64 age range, and 14% are among those 65 and older.
Females accounted for 51% of the cases.
The county Health Department updates the number of coronavirus cases daily, Monday through Friday.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 65,039 tests, according to officials.
There are 418 people currently hospitalized in the state with the disease, up from 313 on Sunday.
The state updates reported COVID-19 cases daily.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 993 cases. It has 14 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 190 cases and three reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county.
Rowan has 201 cases and three deaths. Catawba has 35 cases and one death. Davie has 22 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 15 cases and Yadkin has 11. Wilkes has four cases and one death. Alexander has three cases.
