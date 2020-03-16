With the coronavirus, or COVID-19, causing cancellations and forcing people to work remotely all across the country, the Statesville Record & Landmark spoke with residents of Iredell County for their perspective on COVID-19.
“I’m rather healthy. I’m not worried,” said Wendy Hinson, who works at an accounting firm.
She said she was worried about her dad, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and others who are vulnerable to the virus.
She said people should stock up on supplies responsibly and prepare to stay at home for an extended period of time.
Hinson is not currently working remotely, but she said her work was preparing to do so.
Victoria Hope, who works in the healthcare industry in Iredell County, said that she was not concerned about COVID-19 and that the public didn’t react this way to previous flu seasons, which she said were just as bad or in some cases worse.
“It’s a farce,” Hope said.
Hope advised the public to wash their hands and be prudent in not spreading the virus.
She said she was mostly concerned for older people and those with immunodeficiencies.
“If you’re healthy, you’ll be okay,” Hope said.
Judy Rupard, a certified nursing assistant at Davis Regional Medical Center for 26 years, said that she feels there is an exaggeration regarding COVID-19 and that people don’t react to the flu this way.
“People should pray and stay home awhile,” Rupard said.
She said that the pandemic would largely be concluded in the coming months.
She said she was taking precautions in the meantime such as cleaning more regularly, canceling trips and avoiding large crowds.
Rupard advised the public not to panic and that Statesville may avoid large numbers of people being sick due to being in a rural area.
James Burrow, who works in the audio/video business, said that the pandemic seems milder than it is generally believed to be, but that he understands the precaution.
“It’s an effort to slow it down,” Burrow said. “I get that.”
He said that he is not currently working remotely but he is doing as much as he can to slow the spread of the virus.
“We’ll all have to deal with it eventually,” Burrow said. “I’m going to carry on as normal as possible, take precautions and wash my hands.”
He said he was concerned with businesses and freelance artists that depend on a good economy to be successful.
“I think we’ll see a huge economic impact,” Burrow said.
Matthew Turney, of Iredell County, said that people should be more concerned with the flu and the common cold.
“The general population is overreacting,” Turney said.
He said that he was only buying essential items and that he wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary to prepare for a potential outbreak in Iredell County.
Jerry Flowers, who works in Troutman, said that the public could be overreacting but that it was impossible to know.
“Just taking it a day at a time,” Flowers said. “I hope it don’t get too bad. Can’t stop living.”
