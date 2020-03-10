North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 23-29.
Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Rd., Suite C, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Big Daddy’s, 1162 River Hwy., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Bojangles #862, 625 River Hwy., Mooresville, 99/A
Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 95/A
Burrito Loco, 391 East Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Chili’s – Mooresville, 603 River Hwy., Mooresville, 97/A
Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484A River Hwy., Mooresville, 97/A
Edible Arrangements, 638-F River Hwy., Mooresville, 99/A
Famous Toastery, 134 Mooresville Commons Way, Ste H, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Food Avenue at Target, 594 River Hwy., Mooresville, 96/A
Food Lion #2684 Deli-Bakery, 1339 Shearers Rd., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Hilton Garden Inn, 159 Gateway Boulevard, Mooresville, 97/A
IHOP #494, 1661 East Broad St., Statesville, 94.50/A
Ingles #150 Deli, 722 Sullivan, Statesville, 95.50/A
Julia’s Talley House, 305 Main St., Troutman, 96.50/A
Los Mariachis, 516 North Main St., Troutman, 94/A
Lowe’s Foods 241 Meat & Seafood, 125 Center Square Dr., Mooresville, 98/A
McDonald’s #24736, 497 River Hwy., Mooresville, 97.50/A
McDonald’s #3258, 110 Signal Hill Dr., Statesville, 97/A
Olde 1849 Pizza and Wing Co., 721 Sullivan Rd., Statesville, 98.50/A
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Spirits, 613 River Hwy., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 688A Bluefield Rd., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Showmars – Mooresville, 138 Williamson Rd., Mooresville, 95/A
Sonic Drive-In #4725, 128 Williamson Rd., Mooresville, 93/A
Sun Up Café, 120 Langtree Village Dr., Ste 107, Mooresville, 95/A
Tim’s Table, 133 North Main St., Mooresville, 100/A
Wendy’s #13, 1807 East Broad St., Statesville, 98/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
