North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 22-28.

Little Caesar’s Pizza #33, 1418 North Center St., Statesville, 83/B

Mooresville Community Outreach, 635 West McLelland Ave., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 96/A

