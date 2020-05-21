Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell announced several recent personnel changes and promotions on Wednesday.
Departments seeing the changes include Road Patrol, Criminal Investigations and the Special Victims Unit. Campbell stated the following in a Facebook post:
Road Patrol Capt. Joel Hepler was promoted to the rank of major and will supervise all of the uniformed divisions of the sheriff’s office. Major Hepler has worked at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for 19 years.
Also promoted is Criminal Investigations Capt. Errin Jenkins. Maj. Jenkins will oversee the Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Unit, the evidence control section crime laboratory. He has worked at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years.
Special Victims Unit Lt. Brian Boyd was promoted to the rank of captain and will supervise all Road Patrol squads. Boyd has worked for the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years.
Criminal Investigations Lt. Julie Wyatt was promoted to the rank of captain. Wyatt has worked for the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years. She will supervise all of the investigators in the Criminal Investigations Division.
Special Victims Unit Sgt. Amy Dyson was promoted to the rank of lieutenant after 11 years with the agency. She will supervise all investigators in the Special Victims Unit.
Also making lieutenant is Criminal Investigations Detective Sgt. Wesley Gregory. Lt. Gregory has been with the sheriff’s office for 10 years. He will oversee detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division.
Criminal Investigations Detective Adam Blackburn was promoted to sergeant. The rank was earned after 11 years of service. He will assist in supervising detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division.
Sgt. Mike Benfield was transferred from the Road Patrol Division to take a sergeant position in the Special Victims Unit. The Special Victims Unit investigates sexual assaults, elder abuse, missing persons and economic crimes. He has been with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years.
