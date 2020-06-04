The number of coronavirus cases in Iredell County grew to 290 as of Thursday afternoon, numbers from the Iredell County Health Department indicated That’s an increase of six from Wednesday.
Of those who tested positive, 193 are assumed or estimated to be recovered, 87 are isolated at home and four are currently hospitalized.
Six people have died in the county from the virus.
County numbers broken down by age range indicate 5% are 0-17, 11% are 18-24, 40% are 25-49, 29% are 50-64 and 15% are over the age of 65.
The county indicated men and women are being afflicted by the disease at equal rates.
At the state level, cases rose to positive 31,966 cases, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported. That’s an increase of 1,189; the department reported 30,777 cases on Wednesday.
The state has completed 468,302 tests. It also reported 960 virus-related deaths as of Thursday with 659 people currently hospitalized.
Mecklenburg County still leads the state with 4,842 positive cases, and 101 people have died.
Other neighboring counties reported the following:
Rowan County has 707 cases with 35 deaths, and Wilkes County reported 502 cases and six deaths. Cabarrus County has 521 cases with 23 deaths, and Catawba County reported 258 cases and seven deaths. Yadkin County has 203 cases with three deaths and Davie County has 107 cases with two deaths.
Lincoln County has 87 cases and Alexander County has 38.
