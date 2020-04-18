Lenoir-Rhyne announced its All-Decade Football Team this past week and it featured of couple of former high school standouts from Iredell County.
Nick Stutts (North Iredell H.S.) was named to the 12-player offensive squad as a receiver, and Stewart Sherrill (Statesville H.S.) was named to the special teams unit as a long snapper.
The 2010-19 era was the most successful in L-R Football history, producing five more wins than any other decade in history. The next closest was 78 wins in the 1950's. The Bears went 83-35 in the decade and won six South Atlantic Conference Championships while advancing to the NCAA playoffs five times.
In 2013, the Bears reached the Division II National Championship game. Sherrill, then a freshman, handled the long snapping duties for that Bears team. He manned the position from 2013-16.
L-R advanced to the regional final three times during the decade and was nationally ranked for 54 weeks. The Bears climbed as high as No. 2 nationally.
Despite playing in a run-oriented offense, Stutts still put up solid numbers and was a strong run blocker from the wide receiver position. In the two seasons he played during the decade (his first two seasons were 2008 and 2009), Stutts had 72 receptions for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 15.9 yards per catch and had a 10-catch, 156-yard performance against North Greenville in 2011.
In 2010, Stutts’ junior year, the Bears rode the nation’s best rushing attack in Division II to a 7-4 campaign. It was their best record since they went 8-2 in 1994.
During Stutts’ senior year, the Bears routed Catawba 38-6 in the 2011 regular-season finale to clinch a share of the South Atlantic Conference championship. It marked their first league title in 17 years.
