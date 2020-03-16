The Iredell-Statesville Schools will shift to remote learning Monday.
Today the system is focused on three major areas, as recently mandated by Gov. Roy Cooper.
» Remote learning for I-SS students
» Satellite locations for meal pick-up
» Emergency childcare opportunities for essential community staff
Remote learning for all I-SS students will be available beginning Monday. Remote learning for students in kindergarten through fifth grade will focus on reading and math and will consist of “reasonable goals and expectations,” according to a news release from I-SS. Instructional packets will be provided.
Remote learning for grades six through 12 will be supported for all courses that a student is currently enrolled in. Specifics will be provided this week by each school. Students taking courses through the North Carolina Virtual Public School or Virtual I-SS will continue as usual.
There will be 12 nutrition hubs from which students can pick up bagged meals, beginning Tuesday.
In order to pick up a meal at one of the nutrition hubs, visit issnc.org/ for more information.
The schools involved include Brawley Middle, Celeste Henkel, Cloverleaf, East Iredell Elementary, Harmony, N.B. Mills, Scotts, Statesville Middle, Statesville High, Third Creek, Troutman Middle and Union Grove Elementary.
Iredell-Statesville Schools will open some emergency kindergarten through fifth grade child-care sites in an effort to provide care for the children of people in Iredell County who are considered “essential” to the well-being of the community.
Those who work in the medical profession or emergency management, may be eligible to receive K-5 child care at one of the school locations. Contact Grover Linebarger at 704-832-2514 or by email at grover_linebarger@iss.k12.nc.us to check on eligibility.
Depending on your spring break travel history, the system asks people to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days. Visit www.cdc.gov for a complete list of countries that currently have widespread, ongoing transmission of COVID-19.
I-SS will continue to communicate with staff, parents, and students via mass notification, on the I-SS Website, and on our social media channels and through our local media outlets. Additional updates can be found at www.issnc.org/coronavirus.
The district has convened a COVID-19 Task Force to meet regularly to discuss this fluid situation.
