The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team ranked No. 21 in the final National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II poll released Wednesday.
The Bears were 20-4 when the NCAA canceled the rest of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Junior shortstop Talon LaClair (West Iredell H.S.) started all 24 games and led the team in home runs with seven. She ranked second on the team in batting average (.474), runs (28) and RBIs (23). Sophomore Leanna Sherrill (West Iredell H.S.) also saw action in 15 games, 12 of which the infielder started. She drove in nine runs.
The Bears had two wins over nationally ranked teams this season. First, They went to No. 16 North Georgia and beat the Nighthawks 1-0. North Georgia ended up finishing the season third in the final rankings of the year.
Lenoir-Rhyne also knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation, Young Harris, in a nine inning thriller at home Feb. 29. Savannah Moorefield drove in Kendall Osborne in the bottom of the ninth for the 11-10 walk-off victory.
The Bears opened the season 10-0 for the third time in program history. The 10-0 start helped them enter the NFCA poll in mid-February. They climbed as high as 17th in the rankings.
