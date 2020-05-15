Lisa Webb Derrick — a high school valedictorian, Appalachian State alumna, medical school graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill, and now an emergency medicine physician in Medina, Ohio, at a community hospital in the Cleveland Clinic network.
But it all started in Iredell County at the old Ebenezer Elementary School in Statesville.
Betty Lunsford taught Derrick, along with her six siblings, at Ebenezer.
“As excellent a student as you could ask for,” Lunsford said. “It would be an honor for a teacher to have a classroom of students like her.”
Lunsford said that the whole family was gifted and credited the Webbs’ parents for raising a family of gifted children.
“It wasn’t just her,” Lunsford said. “It was the entire family.”
After Ebenezer, Derrick went to North Iredell High School and graduated as the Class of 1993’s valedictorian.
“The Iredell-Statesville Schools system was exceptional in their education,” Derrick said. “The preparation it gave me for college is exactly what a secondary education should have been.”
Derrick said she still stays in contact with lifelong friends from Iredell County. One of those friendships goes back to kindergarten at Ebenezer. Her friend’s mother, Pam Reich, remains in contact with Derrick, who describes Reich’s family as a second family.
“She was a remarkably gifted kid,” Reich said of Derrick. “She is one of the most honest and sincere people I’ve met in my life.”
Reich said that what really stands out about Derrick is her absolute truthfulness in any situation and her down-to-earth personality.
“I just admire her greatly,” Reich said.
After high school, Derrick graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s in biology from Appalachian State and worked as a paramedic at Watauga Medics, a 911 ambulance service in Boone.
At UNC-Chapel Hill’s medical school, she met her eventual husband, Kevin, and moved back to his home in Ohio, where she landed the emergency medicine physician position at the Cleveland Clinic community hospital in Medina.
She started to work there in July 2019.
“It ended up being the perfect place for me,” Derrick said. “It’s exactly what I always wanted to do in an emergency setting, working in a community hospital.”
Derrick said she prefers rural areas like Medina and Iredell County, where she can work in community medicine where there are more limited resources.
Derrick credits her upbringing in Iredell County as a vital part of her success.
“It was back in the day when we rode our bikes to our friends, and we had free rein in the county,” she said. “Everybody else looked out for everybody else.”
Now, Derrick is part of a nationwide effort among medical workers in their fight against COVID-19, though she said the Cleveland Clinic’s preparation has spared them from being overwhelmed.
Reich, who stays in regular contact with Derrick, said that she is dedicated to her job as much as anyone right now.
“She’s a self-made person. She was not given anything,” Reich said. “I would put my life in her hands.”
