Iredell-Statesville Schools states that four North Iredell High School employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
At this time, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers five or more cases on a school campus to be an outbreak. For safety and full transparency, I-SS has decided to close both the NIHS and the Agriculture Science Early College until further notice, the system announced Wednesday.
While the buildings will remain closed, all phone calls will be routed to administrators, and all employees will work virtually. Should students or families have questions or concerns, the phones at NIHS and ASEC will still be answered, and emails will be returned.
Iredell-Statesville Schools is working with the Iredell County Health Department to conduct contact tracing. As school is currently not in session, there have been a limited number of people on the campus.
As of this morning, all employees will work virtually until advised by I-SS.
At this time, no other individuals at the facility have exhibited signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19. The building is closed so as to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on the school campus and in the community.
“The North Iredell High School campus is a community hub,” Superintendent Brady Johnson stated in a news release. “By closing the campus, the I-SS is fulfilling their civic duty to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The Iredell County Health Department has encouraged the Iredell-Statesville Schools to follow Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and state directives meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to the release from the school system.
“A key part of these directives includes screening of employees, social distancing, which means avoiding gatherings of 10 people or more and keeping six feet or more between yourself and others,” the release states. “I-SS has also implemented enhanced cleaning of facilities across the district.”
Summer athletic conditioning for middle and high school athletes will begin across I-SS on Monday.
The North Iredell High School campus will be closed, but the athletic director has made arrangements for NIHS athletes to condition on other I-SS campuses. Information regarding specific sports conditioning schedules and locations will be forthcoming for all NIHS athletes.
