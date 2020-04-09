The number of coronavirus cases has increased to 62 in Iredell County as of Thursday afternoon, the Iredell County Health Department reported. One person in the county has died due to the virus.
The number of cases in the county Wednesday was 60, the health department reported.
Statewide, cases of coronavirus increased to 3,651 as of Thursday morning, with 91 of the 100 counties in the state reporting cases. Sixty-five people have died, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.
The number of reported cases in the state was 3,426 Wednesday and the known death total was 53.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down by regions in the county: north, central and south.
As of Thursday afternoon, north and central had 11 cases each, and south had 40.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28625, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and 28678.
For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
For the age range of those who tested positive, 15% of the cases are in the 18-24 age range, 30% are in the 25-49 age range, 40% are in the 50-64 age range, and 15% are among those 65 and older.
Males accounted for 53% of the cases.
The Health Department updates the number of coronavirus cases daily, Monday through Friday.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 47,809 tests, officials said.
There are 398 people currently hospitalized in the state with the virus.
The NCDHHS updates statewide COVID-19 numbers daily.
These numbers do not necessarily reflect those of local health departments as those are updated in real-time. For example, the state has Iredell with two fewer cases.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 861 cases. It has nine reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 86 cases and one reported death, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county.
Rowan has 71 cases and two deaths. Catawba has 27 cases and one death. Davie has 20 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 12 cases and Yadkin has nine. Wilkes has four cases and one death. Alexander has two cases.
