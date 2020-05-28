A 7-Eleven convenience store is under construction in Statesville.
Another could be under construction soon as well.
The site under construction is located at 234 Turnersburg Highway, the previous home of FastMed, which has since moved across the street.
The other does not have a specific location listed yet on the site.
According to its website, the company is known for a series of firsts, including being the first convenience store to sell gas, remain open 24 hours a day and have an ATM on site. There are more than 60,000 7-Eleven franchises across the world.
The company could not be reached for comment on the Statesville stores.
